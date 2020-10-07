CARTOON: Cricket SA’s fall guy

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Policies include the designation of specific businesses and sectors for locals
Teachers, nurses and doctors are expected to join other public servants in the one-day walkout
Union federation that is in alliance with governing party shunned its NEC lekgotla
Ruling confirms that the broadband contract between the company and the municipality is in force and should be resumed without delay
Monetary policy has provided significant support to the economy, but growth could recover faster if constraints are addressed and confidence improves
Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
Stocks tumble after the US president instructs his team to end talks with Democrats after months of hard-fought negotiations
The Argentinian proves too skilful for the Ukrainian, who looked nothing like the player who reached the semifinals at the US Open in 2019
It was once seen as a place of reinvention, but our attitudes to the US are shifting from envy to compassion
