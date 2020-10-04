CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR: Saying sorry goes a long way

Hard conflicts sometimes need the soft touch of truth. That could now be the case for the two Koreas, which have been at odds for 70 years, either in all-out war or frequent violent encounters.

On September 25, in a rare admission of fallibility, the “supreme leader” of North Korea apologised to the South Korean people for his military shooting a South Korean official found floating in the sea a few days earlier. He also admitted the killing “will clearly” have a negative impact on inter-Korean relations and promised such incidents would not recur.

Was his apology sincere, or merely a self-serving charm offensive to split South Korea from its ally, the US, which is deeply concerned about North Korea’s nuclear arsenal? At the least, his apparent contrition lies in contrast to a similar incident in 2008, when a South Korean tourist was killed after straying into a North Korean military area. Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il and ruler at the time, did not apologise.

As with many leaders who rely on a personality cult, the humility to admit mistakes is often seen as a weakness — and dangerous. Yet in August told his people his 2016 economic plan had failed due partly to his government’s “shortcomings”. In a country where it is a crime to criticise policy, Kim’s honest self-reflection could open a door for others to do so.

Three days after Kim’s apology, South Korean President Moon Jae-in followed suit, apologising to his own people for his government’s failure to protect the citizen killed by North Korea. He said Kim’s apology opens an opportunity for dialogue and proposed the two countries jointly investigate the incident.

Small gestures like an apology can often turn about a broken relationship. They hint that someone is willing to change. They help break down stereotypes of “the other” and point to a shared reality of truth and even affection. The Koreas have a long path to a permanent peace. Yet when leaders come off their false pedestals, it can set peace in motion. /Boston, September 30

Christian Science Monitor