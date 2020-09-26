Facebook takedown exposes Russian-linked accounts sowing racial tension on other platforms

Graphika found that many of the same accounts shut down by Facebook lived elsewhere online and that, within those platforms, the same assets cross-posted one another.

“For example, Facebook and Twitter accounts from the cluster of assets that focused on the Middle East shared links to Medium articles that were posted by the operation,” Graphika said in its report. This linking serves as a signal boost, lending the appearance of popularity to the linked article.

Personas that appeared on Facebook and Instagram could be found on Tumblr, Pinterest, Blogspot and WordPress as well as Russian social media and blogging platforms.

“This peels back more layers of Russian information operations on social media, across the world and across the years,” Camille François, Graphika’s chief innovation officer, told Bloomberg News. “We’re slowly completing the picture of tactics and narratives in this space.”

The campaign touched a range of geopolitical themes, focusing on Russia’s interests in the Arctic; a territorial dispute with Japan; Moscow’s rivalry with Ankara; and Nato’s presence in Eastern Europe, among others, Graphika reported. The earliest Facebook activity dates back to 2011, while some posted as recently as September.

“None of the clusters built a viral following,” Graphika wrote, noting that the largest group on Facebook, which posted in English about the Syrian conflict, had about 6,500 members. The largest page posting in Russian, on the topics of politics and the military, had 3,100 followers.

Despite the relatively small size of the operations, the tone of the dialogue sought to instil division within the US as well as towards its allies abroad. Pro-Russian and pro-Syrian content, Graphika reported, was “paralleled by anti-American, anti-Western and anti-Nato content”.

The US, according to the campaigns, supported terrorists, was worsening the conflicts in the Middle East and committed war crimes.

The campaign on American politics centred on a WordPress blog titled “Black and Intelligent,” that used a quote attributed to jazz musician Miles Davis, “Knowledge is freedom, ignorance is slavery,” as its motto.

Along with the WordPress blog, the campaign also included a Facebook page, a Twitter account, a Tumblr account and a Medium account. It included a selection of 57 articles copied from news websites that showed a clear interest in racial tensions, Graphika found. Other posts related to presidential candidates and their attitude towards black people in the US. The blog stopped posting in January.

There were other blogs Graphika identified that focused on election-related topics with a conservative point of view. One blamed the protests against racial discrimination for worsening the economic woes brought on by Covid-19 and accused the Democrats of imposing social justice programmes that “destroyed traditional values”.

Additionally, in accounts where US politics was the focus overseas, it was in the context of American foreign policy actions, particularly in the Middle East. A Facebook page called “USA out of Syria” posted a mural of George Floyd — an African-American man killed during an arrest, touching off widespread protests — claiming to have been photographed in Idlib, Syria.

Bloomberg