KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facebook scrambles for higher ground in war on misinformation Mark Zuckerberg and his leadership team are trying to assure the world they are not a tool for political interference

At the end of June I wrote a piece about the growing pressure for Facebook to change its ways, many of its many ways. Specifically, it is accused of failing to manage the publication and spread of disinformation and hateful content.

At the time there was a campaign by the Anti-Defamation League called “Stop Hate for Profit”. The corporate signatories to the campaign were promising to stop spending their advertising dollars with the social media platform (for a given time frame). When I penned that piece there were 150 signatories, but ultimately 1,200 companies and nonprofits put their names behind what is now being called a movement.