More employment would be a fitting tribute to George Bizos

Shortly after the last remaining Rivonia treason trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, passed away, the death of legal icon George Bizos marks the end of an era characterised by selfless leaders whose sacrifices ushered in the 1994 democratic SA state.

This golden generation’s departure shines a spotlight on the values that underpinned SA’s quest for a non-racist, non-sexist, democracy – values Bizos, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and others modelled for the new SA.

Fondly called “Uncle George” by Mandela’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bizos was our young democracy’s uncle. In a foreword to the 2007 memoir, Odyssey to Freedom: George Bizos, Mandela bemoaned that his family was “rather partial, in fact, to their Uncle George!”. Friends for almost 60 years, he said Bizos “never once hesitated to assist where and how he was able, and is considered a member of our family”.

While Mandela was imprisoned on Robben Island and other jails, Bizos was “one of my major lifelines”, he said. “When I was hospitalised during my time at Pollsmoor Prison it was he, a wholly trusted confidant, who I could send to assure Oliver Tambo in Lusaka of the preliminary negotiations I was conducting for the release of our comrades and plans to end apartheid,” Mandela recalled.

Throughout Mandela’s imprisonment, “George unwaveringly shared our confidence that freedom for all and the dawning of democracy in our country was inevitable”.

As refugees and at the tender age of 13 in 1941, Bizos came to SA with his brave father, who had fought the Nazis, after a trying voyage from the forces of World War 2 fascism sweeping through their native Greece. Mandela and Bizos first met at then-white Wits University where Bizos, a student representative council leader, confronted institutional discrimination against black students legislated by the government and implemented by the university administration.

Much like myself and many others in our country, who are South Africans first and foremost but are of Hellenic extraction, Bizos’s odyssey straddled both the country that gave him birth and the one that adopted him, and neither has deceived him. Mandela once poignantly stated that Greece is the mother of democracy, and SA its youngest daughter.