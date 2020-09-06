True transformation of corporate structures needs a plurality of views, skills and ideas

These forums tend to lose relevance with the passing over of each issue over time before effecting any real structural change. Representation without authority will always fall short of occupying spaces where it could have been heard.

Another note to be wary of is tokenism — having one young member there to represent the collective views of the progression of our society. To place this burden on the shoulders of one person is an inordinate responsibility. It also defeats the objectives of having young members in leadership structures as the purpose is to have a plurality of views and young people are not homogeneous. It is easy to unknowingly intimidate and silence one divergent voice, whereas if there are multiple voices this becomes less likely, but even if it does occur their collective strength is more likely to see them continuing to make attempts to engage.

Rather, let us consider the principle of co-determination as practised in Germany (mitbestimmung). Here, the requirement of German law that companies of a certain size have a third to a half of the supervisory board comprising workers has seen relationships between shareholders, upper management and workers become one of the best the world over, as the workers’ input allows them to meaningfully engage in how the companies operate. When difficult decisions need to be taken the rate of worker backlash is reduced as they were part of the conversation from the start. It is this filtering in of views that are not normally represented at a leadership level that makes the difference.

British journalist and author Yomi Adegoke writes that “diversity itself is only one part of the puzzle — inclusion is the bigger, most integral piece. If the culture of a workplace doesn’t genuinely embrace diversity of thought, the backgrounds of its staff mean nothing”. A considered and relevant corporate culture will recognise the strengths and talents of individual employees, and foster an environment in which each employee, in full acknowledgment of their identity, is able to provide their best contribution to a company that creates a healthy environment for them.

We can be presumptuous and suggest here that the real desire of an entity ought not to be how best to “respond” to an issue raised either directly to the entity or by a stakeholder society, but rather how to remain abreast of the continued conversation on the ground. By filtering in management structures that allow for this constant update to the necessary representative bodies of what tone our ever-evolving society takes at each turn, our corporations may then pick up the correct vocabulary and approach to each issue organically, rather than reacting to whatever lands on the table.

At present, the pace at which our institutions become wise to these necessary nuances can no longer easily be excused. We argue that the present transformative efforts corporations are familiar with may bear faster fruit with management structures in place that do not require that years of service be a prerequisite to feed into the earpiece of an entity’s culture, but uses these diverse hires to the company’s benefit even sooner.

The intentional decision to give birth to a structure through which an organisation would be able to draw inspiration or remain relevant about the softer running issues from their full arsenal of talent, is good for business.

• The authors are attorneys with Norton Rose Fulbright.