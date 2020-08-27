Editing Allowed
WATCH: What will happen to corrupt ANC officials
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
27 August 2020 - 11:25
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent weekly letter, which promises decisive action against corrupt officials.
The panel also discusses ways in which SA’s companies can recover from Covid-19.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.