Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What will happen to corrupt ANC officials

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

27 August 2020 - 11:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / MYKHAILO POLENOK
Picture: 123RF / MYKHAILO POLENOK

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent weekly letter, which promises decisive action against corrupt officials. 

The panel also discusses ways in which SA’s companies can recover from Covid-19.

JOHN DLUDLU: Double standards hinder Ramaphosa’s call to curb ANC corruption

President denounces corruption in his weekly diary amid absence of high-profile prosecutions and convictions
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Corruption has grown into the fibre of the ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa has to clean up the party but his problems are systemic and operational
Opinion
2 days ago

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members about corruption

Today, the ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption. The ANC may not stand alone in the dock, but it does stand as Accused No 1
Opinion
3 days ago

TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s Catch 22: sacrifice the ANC to save the country

Decisive action is improbable if not impossible because of the contradictions inherent in the president’s situation
Opinion
20 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state’s helping hand

The R200bn loan guarantee scheme has been in the headlines this week, with only R14bn in loans advanced so far
Opinion
4 days ago

How ANC pension proposal can work

Projects have to be investible to lure cash, says Eskom fund CEO
Business
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s Catch 22: sacrifice the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Khama chameleon
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Telkom option has own pitfalls
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a trick with Mboweni ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Khama chameleon
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.