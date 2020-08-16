Benefits can outweigh drawbacks in new workplace reality

In this new workplace reality, increased productivity will be vital for a sustainable business. Leading mobile phone and pension fund companies, as well as banks. have already indicated that their sales performance and customer satisfaction have increased since remote working was implemented, and this can be attributed to the fact that employees have been working from home.

While burnout is a risk, employees who work from home may be motivated to work harder to justify the practice and possibly also because workplace-related disruptions and time spent on travel can be converted into productive time. A progressive company such as Capitec has already informed its employees that a flexible work environment is part of its future planning, while Facebook and Twitter have introduced remote working on a permanent basis worldwide.

Remote working has advantages and disadvantages for employer and employee alike, which must be thought through. Abuse of the freedom to work from home, a weakening of workplace dynamics and team cohesion, and conflict arising over employees who can benefit from the advantage of flexibility and those who cannot, are common concerns.

As far as abuse is concerned, most workplaces would have learnt after a few months of lockdown how to measure employee output and extend staff policies to cover working from home. If there are employees who cannot be trusted, it raises the question why those individuals had not been taken to task long before lockdown.

Second, regular online and mandatory physical contact sessions can ensure that colleagues stay in touch with each other and do not become alienated from each other. For example, a leading banking group is considering a weekly split of two days in the office and three days working from home. Ironically, thanks to the use of virtual media more interaction is taking place between colleagues in many instances.

Third, the tensions between workplace-based employees and those who can work from home can be counteracted by implementing Semler’s practices that benefit production workers. Though not ideal, amended conditions of service could also be considered for those who are working mostly from home.

A rise in remote working brings a further mix of economic pros and cons, which, unfortunately, may lead to job losses downstream. Workplaces that experienced office space challenges before lockdown may have found a solution by having employees work from home and by applying the hot desk principle for times of compulsory office work. However, this will have a negative effect on the commercial property market.

At the same time, travel expenses incurred for the attendance of routine meetings will start to come down as meetings are now virtual. As a result, aviation and the hospitality industry will be negatively impacted. Moreover, a decline in commuting between home and work could also mean a drop in the demand for all services related to vehicle repairs.

Times of compulsory or voluntary remote work could prompt employees to do more research and deepen their theoretical knowledge, which would be to the benefit of the employer. In March, The Washington Post reminded employers that in 1665, during the Great Plague of London, Trinity College (Cambridge), as is the practice now, sent Isaac Newton home and it was during this period of working from home that he developed his theory of gravity and motion.

Working from home will be part of the new normal. The employer of choice will be the one who is going to embrace this flexibility. Many employees are likely to forfeit compensation for an opportunity to reduce the stress that comes with commuting and to improve work-life balance, while employers could benefit from increased productivity and a more contented workforce.

