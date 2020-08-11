CHRIS GILMOUR: The posers will be back to their tricks in the office
Many people are happy working from home but there are those who miss the workplace power play
11 August 2020 - 18:19
Barclays boss James E Staley, known to his mates as JES, has made it clear that he wants most of his employees around the world to return to their desks. Now, about three-quarters of global Barclays staff are working from home, with the remainder going into their offices.
One of the key features of the coronavirus pandemic has been the huge increase in working from home, accompanied by the absence of physical presentations, be they results, conferences or topical debates. Productivity has hopefully gone up and hours been saved on commutes and colleague chatter.
