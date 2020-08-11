LOS ANGELES TIMES: Open schools sensibly

Despite all the fears about reopening schools, we actually know a fair amount from watching other countries about how to do it safely. Success looks a lot like Uruguay and Denmark. It does not look like Israel.

And it bears no resemblance at all to what’s shown in a photo from North Paulding High School in Dallas, in which teenagers are packed into a hallway, few of them wearing masks. Even before classes began, members of the school’s football team were diagnosed with Covid-19. On Sunday, the school announced that nine infections were reported in the first week of classes, and it was temporarily moving to online-only instruction.

Other schools in Georgia and Mississippi are also reporting student infections. In Corinth, Mississippi, which opened its schools two weeks ago, a single infection became six cases within days, and the quarantine of 116. Two schools in Indiana reopened, then quickly closed again after outbreaks involving many staff members.

If this is how large swathes of America plan to reopen schools, the nation is in even deeper peril than current virus surges have indicated. There are legitimate reasons to reopen schools. Remote education is a poor substitute for real classrooms, and children with learning barriers — poverty, language difficulties, special education needs — are at an even bigger disadvantage. Many parents need to leave home to work. Children need the stimulation, socialisation and, in too many cases, free lunches.

But in the calculus of whether and how to reopen schools, the debate too often isn’t about balancing educational needs with public health, mental health, the science of Covid-19 or any of the other important factors. It has become a political battle, with President Donald Trump trying to act as if our lives haven’t been upended by the badly handled pandemic.

The country should be working carefully to bring students back to their campuses. But that means following the examples of successful nations, starting with overall infection rates well below their current levels in many states, and then adding some combination of an incremental opening of campuses, a dramatic reduction in class sizes, physical distancing, better hygiene and masks and/or outdoor classes. /Los Angeles, August 10

Los Angeles Times