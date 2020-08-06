National / Labour Women take the brunt of Covid-induced trade disruptions BL PREMIUM

Women are likely to be harder hit than men by the trade disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the dangers are particularly acute in developing countries, according to a new report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The report, published this week, comes as SA commemorates Women’s Month as a tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 in protest against the apartheid government’s pass laws meant to control the movement of black people in urban areas.