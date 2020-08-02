Pooled procurement of medical supplies is the booster shot Africa needs

A global battle for access to Covid-19 tests, vaccines, treatments and other essential supplies has highlighted the challenge many African countries have faced for decades.

Most African countries, with their developing health systems, have traditionally been locked out of access to some of the most essential medicines and equipment. Their participation in high-priced and competitive international pharmaceutical markets has been limited. These challenges have become glaringly clear during the coronavirus pandemic, as African countries have faced shortages in everything from gloves, gowns and face masks to testing kits and ventilators.

The Africa Medical Supplies Platform launched recently by AU chair President Cyril Ramaphosa could be the turning point the continent needs, not only as it fights the fallout from Covid-19, but in future too. Described by Ramaphosa as the potential Amazon or Alibaba for resources to mitigate the coronavirus on the continent, the platform has been set up as a one-stop shop to address shortages and security of supply. It has also pledged to ensure price competitiveness and transparency in procurement.

This development creates an opportunity for the continent to work, after Covid-19, towards a lasting solution of pooled procurement, which would increase the availability of important health technologies, including drugs, vaccines and diagnostics. Pooled procurement, also known as joint purchasing, involves bulk purchasing of medicines on behalf of a group of countries or companies.

Over the years African countries have been up against the following challenges in accessing medical supplies:

The extremely high price of originator brands.

The smaller quantities required by individual member states that may be commercially unattractive for manufacturers.

Outdated and inefficient distribution systems and practices, which are holding back access to medicines across Africa in the public and private sectors.

The high cost of credit.

Poor infrastructure.

We and our partners at the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative and the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership face a number of access challenges as we seek to develop and deliver new treatments.

The market for products for neglected tropical diseases is stuck in a high price/low volume trap, in which suppliers are forced to keep prices high to compensate for small, inconsistent purchase orders.

Knight Therapeutics’ miltefosine, a life-saving treatment for leishmaniasis — an infection spread by sand flies — is a case in point. A box goes for €150 (R3,010) if a country or organisation orders anything less than one batch (3,200 boxes). If you go above one batch, the price instantly halves.

Sadly, no African country is able to benefit from this discounted price because the batch size requirement exceeds their individual needs. If four to five countries were to pool their orders, they would all benefit from the discounted amount.