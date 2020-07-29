WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and JPMorgan

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose British American Tobacco (Bat) As his stock pick of the day and Deryck van Rensburg from Anchor chose JPMorgan.

Smit said: “I’m going to go for British American Tobacco, it pulled back about 15% over the Past month or so, I think these cigarette companies are going to do better than people are expecting globally.”

Van Rensburg said: “My stock pick is JPMorgan, I certainly think that they have not felt any of the extent of the bounce that’s taken place with this low-interest-rate environment, and I do think from a fundamental perspective it’s looking attractive.”