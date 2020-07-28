CARTOON: Locked down president

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Finance minister and Reserve Bank governor have pledged spending cuts and freeze on public-sector pay to support the $4.2bn loan
Law firm Baker McKenzie's Darryl Bernstein and Johan Botes discuss rising incidents of fraud in the government’s relief programmes
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
Shares rise as the oil and gas producer says it will pay at least $250m as a special dividend
Government has had to make certain commitments to get the loan, such as reining in the deficit
Black business chief weighs in on probe into allegations that officials and businesses benefited from billions meant to fight Covid-19
Local transmissions in parts of China rise to the highest since early March, Vietnam locks down Danang and Australia warns Melbourne lockdown may be extended
Miami Marlins report rapid spread of the coronavirus within the team
Mark Gevisser looks at the unique challenges faced by people who live on a human rights frontier that stretches across the globe
