Opinion

CARTOON: Locked down president

28 July 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, July 28 2020
Tuesday, July 28 2020

EDITORIAL: Unfathomable lockdown decisions

Fighting Covid-19  seems secondary to political considerations and satisfying interest groups
Opinion
1 day ago

SA’s recovery from Covid-19 must start now, Cyril Ramaphosa urges

‘Businesses are being forced to close and jobs are being lost,’ the president said in his weekly newsletter
Economy
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: For SA to have faith in Covid-19 rules, state must show its thought process

It is unacceptable for a democratic government to be so opaque
Opinion
1 week ago

School fight heads to court amid charge closure is to ‘pacify unions’

DA to take state to court over concerns about detrimental effects on child development
National
3 days ago

SA Covid-19 deaths 60% higher than reported, says MRC

The huge gap between excess natural deaths and confirmed Covid-19 deaths may indicate that the latter is under-reported by up to 10 times
National
4 days ago

Fully loaded taxis ‘most efficient way to spread Covid-19’

Transport minister’s support for the move baffles trade unions and health experts
National
1 day ago

‘Give us your data for ban’, demands furious booze industry

Representatives of wine farmers, alcohol producers and shebeen owners have expressed their unhappiness over the government’s renewed prohibition ...
Features
1 week ago
Monday, July 27 2020
Monday, July 27 2020

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Union push behind school closures
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Unfathomable lockdown decisions
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Setting the record straight on ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Only the ANC’s exit will save us
Opinion / Letters
5.
CAROL PATON: Will SA be able to live up to IMF ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.