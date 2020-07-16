CARTOON: Huawei trumpled

Even an unexpected rebound in China’s economy failed to calm the markets
The National Liquor Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane talks to Business Day TV
The Treasury is mulling extending the measures put in place to ameliorate the effect of Covid-19
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
Sales to end-June fell 47% as Covid-19 shut stores and brought travel to a halt
Bank of America Securities says debt levels remain on an unsustainable trajectory despite government’s ambitions
The US is trying to halt the Russian pipeline that will bypass Ukraine to deliver natural gas to Europe
A deep understanding of one’s opponent, oneself and the game’s strategy will allow the player’s instincts the space to roam free in cricket
The pandemic has accelerated society’s shift to a more digital world
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.