CARTOON: Ace Magashule’s onslaught

Reopening of economies around the world increases demand as concerns over Covid-19 infections rise
German chancellor is providing Europe with steady leadership and a willingness to do what it takes for the greater good
The judgment will have far-reaching implications for other insurers facing similar claims
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
Chemicals and fertiliser group discontinues unprofitable product lines and changes sales mix
The June purchases were roughly half of what was bought in May
Legal experts warn that compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be complex and time consuming
Financial sector, insurance industry and even UK boarding schools could be affected as 25 Russian and 20 Saudis named on the list of offenders
Understanding the key elements of each other’s role is a paramount consideration
Reparations campaigners argue that businesses that benefit from slavery should compensate the families of slaves. But how big should the bill be?
