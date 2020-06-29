Political history of tobacco contextualises ban as developing world targeted

The murky political history of the cigarette offers a vantage point to locate current debates on the cigarette sale ban in SA under lockdown. It offers the opportunity to dispassionately unpack the puritanical, moral, industrial protectionist and scientific arguments that have been made by stakeholders who have sought to control the national Covid-19 narrative.

Cigarette consumer culture has revolutionised the tobacco industry and influenced global political and economic institutions for 10 decades. To date, tobacco sales have caused 100-million deaths globally. It is estimated in a World Health Organisation report that 1-billion more deaths will occur in the 20th century unless stringent tobacco control regulations are implemented.

Worryingly, the global epicentre of this epidemic has shifted to the developing world, where lax tobacco regulations have caused rising cigarette use among youth.

The Covid-19 narrative is a subtext of bigger interactions involving cigarette companies, the state, public health experts, citizens, advertising executives, smokers and non-smokers, with the very history of the cigarette as a consumer product enmeshed in the complex interactions between these roleplayers. It is also strongly linked to political endorsements. Before World War 1 the cigarette was a maligned product and a target of attack by moral reformers and the temperance movement in the US, where its sale was prohibited in most states.

In the postwar years, the state in most tobacco-producing and manufacturing countries conscripted the tobacco industry to expand global markets for cigarettes. The growth of most postwar tobacco economies stemmed from the alliance between farmers, tobacco merchants and the state in a mutual relationship of “tobacco state-making”.

While the 1964 US surgeon-general report (and medical evidence that followed) finally erased doubt and changed the narrative on smoking on a global scale by linking it to cardiac and respiratory diseases as well as cancer, “Big Tobacco” has continued to sponsor parallel research aimed at refuting medical science and subsidising the myth of “safe” tobacco products.