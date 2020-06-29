Opinion

CARTOON: Tweetzille, tormentor of the DA

29 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, June 29 2020
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Zille’s tweeting has DA covering same old ground

The federal council chair doesn’t seem to learn from past incidents — and puts the party at risk
3 days ago

Helen Zille creates a new race furore that rocks the DA

Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus
4 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille is an addict, arresting the DA’s progress

Every time Zille opens up Twitter to tweet racial nonsense pertinent to her own agenda, another political door closes
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Bloodless e-election will rob DA of ideas

Party will repeat its 2019 mistakes if it elects leaders without vigorous campaigns
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The CEOs who never left

Helen Zille is in charge at the DA, no matter what she may say. Yet she comes at a price to the party in the long run
1 month ago
Friday, June 26 2020
