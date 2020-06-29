CARTOON: Tweetzille, tormentor of the DA

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Monday, June 29 2020
Employers urged to delay claims after UIF website reveals confidential information, including bank account details and payroll information
Chief justice must consider the wider consequences of his utterances for the credibility of the courts
SA’s lockdown forecast to drive down gold output in line with a global trend while investors scurry into the safe-haven metal
Risks posed by municipalities' already weak finances are beginning to materialise
Our next threat is climate change and inexorably rising temperatures, but in trying to flatten the infection curve we inadvertently flattened the emissions curve
Cases top 10-million, with a total of 1-million new infections recorded in only six days
Mike de Kock star has the ability to win a grade 1 race Down Under, says trainer
After months of virtual meetings and with many jobs under threat, no wonder workers are anxious
