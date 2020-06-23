NATHALIE SCHOOLING: Covid-19 has changed your customer, so keep up

According to Mark Leiter, chair of Leiter & Company, a strategy, consulting and investment firm, the primary focus of CEOs last century was ensuring a high-quality product offering. This made sense, as the quality of a company’s products was the main way customers differentiated that company from other brands.

This is no longer the case. We now live in a world where quality issues are far less prevalent due to advances in technology and quality assurance. Instead, the main basis on which customers distinguish between brands is customer experience. This trend pre-dates the Covid-19 lockdown. However, it’s likely to accelerate in the post-pandemic world.

Up to now, SA companies, who are about five years behind when it comes to customer experience, have merely paid lip-service to the notion, with very little follow-through. This is something we should hopefully see changing as we forge ahead to rebuild what we have lost.

According to KPMG, the biggest predictor of a company’s future revenue is its ability to retain customers. In part, this is explained by companies being on average four to five times more successful selling to existing customers than new ones.

As economic conditions deteriorate, it’s worth considering the implications of losing customers through poor service. For all the pain, one of the benefits of recession is to sort the wheat from the chaff. It’s like natural selection for businesses. Only the most competitive survive, leading to improved productivity when good times return.

The number one job of the modern CEO in a post-coronavirus world is therefore to ensure their company delivers exceptional customer experience. Leading CEOs already recognise this, seeing themselves as advocates for their customers. A great example is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. He’s been known to place an empty chair around the table at board meetings. It’s there to represent the customer, providing a constant reminder of exactly who should be at the forefront of all decision-making.

Unfortunately, not all heads of major companies are so enlightened.

While the customer might be the most important person to a company, the CEO is undoubtedly the most influential. This being the case, a successful customer experience strategy starts at the top.

In fact, customer experience should be considered more than just a strategy. To succeed in our new world, putting the needs of customers above all else has to become part of a post-pandemic company culture, and without the involvement of the CEO, this kind of transformation is impossible.

The problem is that customer experience doesn’t always come easily to CEOs of the old school. Many of them owe their success to a combination of supreme analytical skills and keen strategic judgment. This served them well in a world where businesses competed on the quality of their offerings — something inherently quantifiable.

These days, with product excellence a given across leading brands, capturing or retaining market share requires great customer experiences, above all else. This involves empathy, authenticity and, ultimately, an emotional connection between brand and customer. An alignment of values, so to speak.

For those who prefer concepts that can be depicted on a graph, you can see how all these intangibles might be terrifying. But that’s the reality for businesses in today’s tough and uncertain times. For CEOs from the old school, it’s a matter of adapting, or moving on.

• Schooling is a customer experience strategist and CEO of nlighten.