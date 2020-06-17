Share incentive schemes can help firms weather Covid storm

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns that have been imposed by governments around the world have left few businesses and industries unscathed.

As lockdown strategies have inhibited the operational ability and subsequent earning potential of businesses, many have had to take drastic measures in their efforts to survive.

This has included seeking payment relief terms from suppliers and landlords and carrying out staff retrenchments. In addition, many businesses are having to incur higher levels of debt to safeguard their sustainability.

In SA, a shrinking and uncertain world economy is even more discouraging, given our already struggling domestic economy.

In response to a Stats SA business survey conducted in the second half of April to ascertain the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown, nine out of 10 businesses reported turnover lower than their normal expected range. More than a third indicated that they were laying off staff in the short term to cope with the pandemic.

Almost half of businesses reported a pause in trading in the period April 14-April 30, and one in 10 indicated that they had ceased operations permanently. Furthermore, while just more than half of businesses indicated they could survive between one and three months without turnover, a mere 7% believed they could survive longer than this period.

Though the survey was limited in its reach (covering a total of 2,182 businesses), it is clear the lockdown is having a significant material effect on local businesses.

Within the listed company space in particular, business uncertainty has manifested in the announcement of expected reduced earnings forecasts and the cancellation of dividends.

As cash reserves are required to weather the storm, costs are being cut wherever possible in an effort to ensure business continuity. Salaries and wages are generally the biggest single expense item (after taxation) in most businesses.

Besides retrenchments, the easiest way to cut salary costs is to cancel bonus payments, limit salary increases or even reduce salaries. This, unfortunately, can lead to an unmotivated and underincentivised staff complement. Thus a critical question to consider is how to successfully implement a recovery strategy or continue to grow the business in this context.

Share incentive schemes offer an opportunity for employers to incentivise and simultaneously motivate employees by providing them with a vested interest in the recovery and growth prospects of the underlying business. If structured correctly, such a scheme will limit the outflow of the critical cash resources companies urgently need to preserve in these uncertain times. If structured correctly, they could, in fact, be cash-generative by reducing the employers’ income tax charge.

The purpose of share incentive schemes is to motivate, retain or attract the correct employees. Their potential application is not limited and may be broad-based, focused at the executive level or limited to a specific focus group of employees.

Given the current environment, it is critical that management and employees are incentivised to assist in efforts to ensure the business successfully navigates through this crisis period. Share incentive schemes are an innovative opportunity for employees to participate in the recovery of the enterprise once it returns to business as usual.

There is some risk that if not structured or implemented correctly, share incentive schemes may have a number of pitfalls from a commercial and tax point of view. It is imperative that employees are both incentivised and practically able to unlock the value they have assisted in creating for their employer. This must be done in a manner that is equitable to all and does not result in unintended tax outflows that may be improperly matched to the resultant cash inflows generated from unlocking the value.

Further benefits of correctly structured schemes can also include the assistance of individuals in their estate planning to derive savings in tax and other costs, as well as employers being able to obtain a tax deduction without the employee suffering any immediate tax liability.

Amid the Covid-19 induced crisis that has driven many share values to new lows and shaken business confidence to its core, the need to motivate management and employees should be a keen consideration. In this context, share incentive schemes can provide an innovative opportunity for management to successfully navigate the crisis while ensuring a staff complement that is motivated and engaged in the process of recovery and value creation.

• Munnik is head of structured solutions at Bravura.