THE JAPAN TIMES: Suicide shows steps needed against cyberbullying

News that Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old pro wrestler who starred in the popular reality show Terrace House, apparently committed suicide after receiving hundreds of hate messages, sent shock waves across the nation late last month. It was a tragic reminder that the government has been slow in taking measures to protect victims of cyberbullying.

“Some people say that you should just refrain from reading these comments online. But social media has become an essential part of our lives. It is extremely difficult not to see them,” Shiori Ito, a journalist and symbol of Japan’s #MeToo movement, said at a recent news conference.

Ito has been receiving online hate messages for more than three years after going public with a rape accusation against Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. Some of the hate messages were also directed at her family and friends.

After scrutinising about 700,000 messages online, she filed a lawsuit on Monday against cartoonist Toshiko Hasumi and two others for defaming her on Twitter. Ito claims Hasumi’s cartoon defamed her by suggesting she filed a false rape accusation and is pretending to be a rape victim.

As more and more people use social media nowadays, cyberbullying is emerging as a potentially life-threatening concern. It’s time for the government and social networking services to hammer out effective measures to prevent online abuse. Tens of thousands of hate messages posted online against an individual can become a powerful weapon to psychologically ruin that person. Social media operators and website operators should create a system to prevent cyberbullying, such as giving people warnings or removing hate messages on their platforms.

People should also learn how to use social media responsibly. In the US, Trisha Prabhu, a high school student, has invented an online app, ReThink, that gives a pop-up alert if a message the app user is writing contains offensive words. It gives them a chance to reconsider sending such words in an e-mail, text or social media post. According to Prabhu’s research, more than 93% of adolescents changed their minds and decided not to post the offensive message after reading the alert. /Tokyo, June 11

The Japan Times