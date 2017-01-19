The Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill proposes criminalising the growing trend of cyberbullying‚ distribution of intimate material referred to as "revenge pornography", as well as malicious communication on social media platforms. It also seeks to criminalise threats to disclose pornography for the purposes of obtaining any advantage from a person.

On Thursday, Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said that with regards to malicious communications‚ the bill aims to criminalise a data message which incites the causing of any damage to any property‚ or violence against a person or a group of persons. The offending message could also be intimate in nature‚ and distributed without the consent of the person involved.

Jeffery said that in terms of a protection order‚ a court could prohibit any person from distributing a data message or may order an electronic communications service provider or person in control of a computer system to remove or disable access to the data message in question.

"This includes cyberbullying and distribution of intimate pictures. The person can approach the court to force a person or service provider to remove the offensive material‚" he said.

The deputy minister said provision was made in the bill for an interim protection order pending the finalisation of criminal proceedings. The bill‚ which was made available for public comment in 2015 after Parliament’s approval‚ also criminalises cyber-based fraud‚ forgery‚ uttering and extortion adapted specifically for the cyber environment.

Jeffery said the bill was a milestone towards building safer communities as envisaged in the National Development Plan.