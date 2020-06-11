Lockdown export ban adds to wine sector’s woes

Since 2016, SA’s wine industry has been consolidating and restructuring in a difficult external operating environment, but Covid-19 and lockdown have set back its incipient recovery.

Over the 10 years to 2015, production grew rapidly. Unfortunately, growth in both domestic consumption and exports was limited, resulting in stock accumulation, declining real prices and a general lack of competitiveness against alternative horticultural products.

The result was a contraction of the industry from 2016 to 2018, both in national vineyard size and wine production volumes. This was further worsened by a severe three-year drought in the Western Cape, as well as a difficult consumer environment, when spending power dwindled as a result of SA’s limited economic growth.

In 2019, SA wine exports continued to struggle. The overall value of exports declined 7% year on year to R8.5bn, while the total volume of exports went down by a sizeable 24% to 320-million litres.

The wine industry’s continued decline in exports in 2019 was largely correlated to the downturn in overall wine production due to the drought. SA’s main production hub (the Western Cape) had a slightly more favourable rainy season in 2018 than the three prior years, but vines were still struggling to recover, with lower yields than in previous years.

Interestingly, there was particular growth in the premium and super-premium ranges — in line with a Wines of SA strategy to work towards a premiumisation of SA wine. Packaged wine exports declined by a mere 4% in value compared with the 14% decline in volume to 145-million litres. Bulk wine exports fell 30% in volume terms, but the 17% decline in value indicates that higher prices were fetched.

According to the SA wine industry’s annual Wine Harvest Report 2020, this year’s wine grape crop will deliver a high-quality vintage after favourable conditions throughout the season. The 2020 wine grape crop is estimated at 1.35-million tonnes, representing an 8.2% year-on-year increase, according to the latest estimate (April 24), from industry body SA Wine Industry Information and Systems. The Stellenbosch, Swartland, Cape south coast, Paarl and Breedekloof regions all harvested a larger crop than in 2019, with the Olifants River Valley region almost back to normal production levels after being one of the regions hardest hit by the recent drought. The Klein Karoo region is still struggling with drought, as well as parts of the Robertson region, while frost caused significant crop losses in the Northern Cape.

Sadly for the industry, the nationwide lockdown has eroded the positive momentum gained by the larger, high-quality harvest. SA was the only country to stop wine exports due to lockdown measures. Since roughly half of SA’s wine production is exported annually, the ramifications are being felt throughout the industry.

The government’s backtrack on regulations on liquor exports compounded the uncertainty plaguing the industry. Under stage 4 of the lockdown the government initially lifted the ban on exports only to do a U-turn a few days later. This resulted in major disruption and congestion at ports, as wine exporters rushed to get their products out of the country.

Wine sales are now booming in Europe and the US, but without the export option under stage 5 and 4 of the lockdown, local wine producers have been forced to sit back and watch hard-fought-for shelf space diminish, contracts lost and orders not being filled.

Though liquor sales have resumed under level 3 lockdown, the industry has already suffered significant damage. An estimated R2bn of sales was lost in April alone. The full costs of the damage wrought by the lockdown will take some time to calculate. Backlogs at the country’s ports will take weeks, if not months, to clear.

In addition, it is important to remember that most wineries in SA rely on more than export and local sales to earn an income. With restaurants and holiday accommodation shut for the foreseeable future, the impact on SA’s booming wine tourism sector is only beginning. About 80% of the 600 wineries in the Western Cape are small, medium, and microenterprises (SMMEs), the majority of which are wholly dependent on local sales and wine tourism.

The question now is what the future will hold for SA’s wine industry, especially given that social distancing will be the “new normal” for the foreseeable future.

For the immediate future — and possibly even the medium term — tourism will have a more domestic approach. Thus, SA wineries are already developing varied offerings that accommodate different price points and interests for all South Africans to take advantage of any local demand. With Covid-19 induced pressure on consumers’ disposable incomes, wineries will need to carefully consider their pricing structures and make more affordable offerings available.

“Going digital” is now nonnegotiable for SA’s wine industry. We believe this increasingly digital-reliant future will require far more than setting up a simple e-commerce store. It will require a new way of thinking and marketing wine products.

• Delport is Anchor fund manager.