RICK DE SOUSA: Property owners must repurpose assets to avoid indefinite vacancies

As a country we have overinvested in big malls and without good returns. People are going to stay away from congregating in large open areas. We’re going to have to watch big malls very closely. People don’t realise that a lot of our pension funds are invested in these malls, so a large chunk of company wealth is stuck here, and it doesn’t help that big retailers are abstaining from rent payments.

This has a knock-on effect beyond their own staff. It means that even the smaller businesses will take their lead and withhold their rent payments as well.

But where one opportunity falls, another rises. Convenience retail is the new golden opportunity. This is your smaller local shopping centres with community retailers like grocery stores, hair salons, pharmacies, takeaway shops and other smaller shops supplying basic things like airtime and cosmetics. These are the places where people can go in and out with less human interaction and crowding. This is where we will find growth in the foreseeable future.

Prior to the lockdown, industrial property was already performing better than retail and office, with real growth. In a post Covid-19 market, industrial should remain resilient because it is linked to essential services and supply chains. Coming out of lockdown in a phased approach, manufacturing and industrial businesses will be the first to reignite the fires to kick-start our economy.

This is a property market that we should all be keen to fund given that it poses the most immediate returns. The R500bn Covid-19 package announced by the government should filter into the industrial property space more than office and retail, with sectors such as mining, manufacturing, construction and associated supply chains likely to receive assistance first.

The full reopening of e-commerce also counts in the industrial sector’s favour, providing more certainty for landlords of warehouses and manufacturing facilities, especially if some of the trade that has been lost in the retail space can move online. Innovation in e-commerce could have a potential positive effect on the industrial sector.

As investors it is incumbent upon us to find the silver lining, and that silver lining is growth. Perhaps this pandemic was a levelling of the playing field that the property market needed to become more accessible. I am saddened by the suffering this pandemic will cause, but it’s important to consider what the world will look like after we come through this. Interest rates have already gone down, so it will be easier to raise the money. All that’s missing is the entrepreneurial spirit.

The problem is, it has become apparent that there are very few big players in the market. I wouldn’t call the commercial property market broad-based, and that needs to change. Most new entrants to the market simply cannot guarantee the repayments big players can, especially when tenants leave or withhold rent.

Based on my experience and recent research from some of the best minds in the sector, I expect that the next three years will be critical to our recovery, and that we should expect an upwards tick after that. In fact, I believe the silver lining is that we could be in for a market correction in favour of new entrants.

