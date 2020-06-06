Trump, a far remove from Kennedy, fans the flames of US unrest

The riots of 1968 were particularly painful for the civil rights movement given King’s persistent pursuit of non-violent methods of activism. Yet it was the experience of one American city, Indianapolis, the state capital of Indiana, that demonstrated how courageous and sensitive political leadership could mitigate what seemed like unavoidable violence.

On April 4 1968, senator Robert Kennedy, who was contending the 1968 Democrat presidential nomination, traveled to an African-American district in Indianapolis to campaign. He received news en route of King’s murder. Kennedy was subsequently warned by the Indianapolis chief of police that he would be unable to provide sufficient protection to Kennedy should the district riot. Despite no guarantee of personal safety, Kennedy insisted his visit go ahead.

Instead of his planned rousing campaign speech, the senator delivered a short impromptu address of just five minutes. Kennedy announced that King had been assassinated, which prompted cries and screams from the audience. But as Kennedy continued his speech the event’s atmosphere quickly transformed into one that resembled a peaceful vigil.

Appealing for racial reconciliation, Kennedy said: “What we need in the US is not division; what we need in the US is not hatred; what we need in the US is not violence or lawlessness, but is love and wisdom, and compassion towards one another; and a feeling of justice towards those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or whether they be black.”

Kennedy also appealed against reprisal attacks on white Americans through demonstrating genuine empathy and understanding of their communal pain. He commented, in what became his first public remarks on his brother president JF Kennedy’s assassination: “I can only say that I feel in my own heart the same kind of feeling. I had a member of my family killed ... he was killed by a white man. But we have to make an effort in the US, we have to make an effort to understand, to go beyond these rather difficult times.”

Kennedy’s words saved Indianapolis from the fate of 60 other US cities, which experienced severe rioting. His remarks remain the greatest example in American history of how providing validation and understanding to a grieving community following a racist murder can channel its justified anger towards constructive activism and peace. As King said himself: “Riots are the language of the unheard.”