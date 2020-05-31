Covid-19 proved that digitalisation is quick, easy and often free

In February 2020, the presidential commission on the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) finalised its recommendations. As it did so an unexpected and unwelcome tsunami was gathering on the horizon. On March 26 the country went into a national lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is still far too early to understand the ramifications of the pandemic on SA, our economy and institutions. However, one immediate and obvious consequence has been the rapid adoption of digital technology. This is driven by necessity as the world has been catapulted into the 4IR era.

In recent years, many digital transformation initiatives have failed, both in SA and internationally. In an article in Forbes magazine on September 30 2019, Blake Morgan wrote that 70% of digital transformations fail.

While each failed transformation initiative can be attributed to specific reasons, a common theme is a lack of buy-in. Either executive support for the proposed initiative is not sufficient or change management is unsuccessful. People have a natural propensity to resist change, and digital transformation usually involves profound and significant change in how people are expected, or required, to behave.

In SA, the challenge of creating a new digital world is compounded by other inhibitors to digital transformation such as poor connectivity, lack of digital literacy, and a low level of access to suitable technology, such as smartphones.

Detailed case studies of how specific organisations and sectors in SA are responding to the pandemic are still to be written. We have, however, been collecting some of our own observations and those of others. We have used these to inform the comments that follow.