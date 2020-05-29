CARTOON: Fattening the wallet curve

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Strauss & Co’s online events break new ground in education, curatorship and criticism
Western Cape has reported 65% of SA’s tally of approximately 26,000 Covid-19 cases
SA may need about R1.7-trillion to recover and will push for ‘massive infrastructure spending within labour-intensive sectors’
Investment holding company will retain a small stake in Capitec providing it with the firepower to take advantage of current and future opportunities
Easing was helped by fuel and food price dynamics, says economist Lara Hodes
Measures put in place during lockdowns are likely to persist, with huge implications for every aspect of life and business
Critics say Trump has no authority to regulate private internet operators
The sport's governing body plans to introduce temporary optional laws to reduce the chance of coronavirus spreading during games
