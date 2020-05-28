Social impact bonds require critical reflection

The objective of the bond issuing exercise is to lower the interest payment burden carried by the fiscus. This all seems prudent and innovative, yet it so tragically and unnecessarily traps itself in ideological quicksand. The premise of the bond issuing exercise is that bonds are the preferable, if not superior, way to match-fund the fiscal deficit.

This superiority premise is the ideological quicksand. The distinction between market-based finance and non-market-based finance is the best platform to see the quicksand for what it is.

Market-based financing comprises debt capital markets (of which bonds are a part) and equity capital markets (where investors advance funding in exchange for share ownership). The general character of market-based finance is that there is a market in which investors can enter and exit investments at market prices; these prices are used as catch-all metrics to gauge which investments are good and which are bad.

SA bonds trade on yield and this yield is the catch-all metric in market clearing. These yields are in constant flux as the subjective judgments of individual investors affect the supply demand forces that drive aggregate yields. For a long time this pricing process was wrongly believed to be efficient, and further it was wrongly believed that it led to optimal allocation of capital. These two beliefs are summarised in what is called the efficient market hypothesis. This hypothesis has been shown to be a fallacy — academic literature on this abounds.

In fact, the SIB itself concedes the fallacy of these beliefs. How? The lower return (or the basis point subsidy) it offers is explicitly trying to distort market prices to impose a particular non-market allocation of capital. This SIB is an unwitting concession that in its everyday capital allocation process the market cannot distinguish socially impactful projects from wasteful ones.

Why can’t the market distinguish? Because in a risk-adjusted world 10% on a wasteful project is just as good to it as 10% on an impactful project. Ten percent is 10%. But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater, the idea of accepting lower returns for socially impactful projects is a good one. Lower-return is a structural feature of developmental financing and it is precisely this feature that makes bonds (with their yield chasing and profit maximisation tendencies) an expensive instrument with which to match-fund fiscal deficits.

In other words, the exclusive use of bonds to match-fund the fiscal deficit is a suboptimal allocation, and not only is it an expensive drag factor on the fiscus but also its interest payments crowd out social-impact fiscal spending priorities. In addition, the need for a lower developmental yield is also precisely the reason prescribed assets are such a bad idea, because institutional funds have a mandate to maximise portfolio yields.

Markets are powerful and have many uses; the need to distort their prices is a canary. Is it possible to find non-market-based liquidity pools that have structurally natural affinity to social-impact investing? This brings us to the other side of our quicksand platform: non-market-based finance. This is the use of balance sheets to warehouse non-market-tradable financing, on a hold-to maturity basis. Readers with fleeting exposure to investment banking would see parallels to the banking book vs trading book split here.

An example of non-market-based finance are the loans the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) makes to Eskom on occasion. Another example is the recent Covid-19 Treasury loan guarantee scheme, where the SA Reserve Bank made a loan of R100bn to the commercial banks (to lend, at subsidised rates, to businesses afflicted by Covid-19 difficulties). Another example is when banks issue home loans to their customers and warehouse them as hold-to-maturity.

Non-market-based lending has an implicit hold-to-maturity feature whereas market-based lending suffers from high churn, into and out of investments, which in turn drives mark-to-market variations. Markets make it easy for investors to quickly enter and exit positions, but this ease often promotes short-termism and noisemaking churn. Hold-to-maturity investing is naturally aligned to those social-impact benefits that accrue in the long term.

If the PIC has done social-impact lending, if the Reserve Bank has done social-impact lending, if the commercial banks have done social-impact lending, why is it that we are still indoctrinated to see bond markets as the best source of match-funding the fiscal deficit? Is it because we are collectively drowning in ideological quicksand and we fear to reach out a hand to the steadying platform of analytical rigour?

• Magolego is an independent analyst and writer.