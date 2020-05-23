Clarification comes on cannabis scheduling in the Medicines Act

On May 23 2019, the minister of health published a notice in the Government Gazette that excluded certain preparations containing cannabidiol (CBD) from the operation of certain provisions of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, No 101 of 1965 (Medicines Act).

This exemption provided that CBD-containing products could be sold in the market without full registration as a medicine if it contains a maximum dose of 20mg of CBD, with an accepted low risk claim, or health claim only referring to things such as general health enhancement, without any reference to specific diseases, health maintenance or relief of minor symptoms not related to a disease or disorder.

It also exempted preparations containing CBD, which consisted of processed products made from cannabis raw plant material and processed products, in which only the naturally occurring quantity of cannabinoids found in the source material are contained in the product, and which contain no more than 0.001% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and not more than 0.0075% total CBD. This exemption was valid for 12 months and lapsed on May 15 2020.

However, on Friday, the department of health published an update to the Schedules of Medicines in Government Gazette No 43347, notice number R 586.

In terms of the amendments made to the schedules of the Medicines Act, CBD remains a schedule 4 substance, except in two circumstances:

In complementary medicines containing more than 600mg CBD per sales pack, providing a maximum daily dose of 20mg of CBD, and making a general health enhancement, health maintenance or relief of minor symptoms (low-risk) claim (schedule 0); or Where the processed products made from cannabis raw plant material intended for ingestion, containing 0.0075% or less of CBD, where only the naturally occurring quantity of cannabinoids found in the source material are contained in the product (also Schedule 0).

From this update, and with the inclusion of this information on CBD in schedule 4, it would appear that the minister of health and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have attempted to address the matter of control over what goes into the local market by including some information from the previous exemption in the actual schedules, providing a more concrete and long-term solution to the many questions surrounding this specific aspect of CBD.

As expected, cannabis (or dagga or marijuana), the whole plant or any portion or product thereof remains included under schedule 7 with specific reference to the exceptions where different schedules apply to different types and applications of cannabis. Exclusions to this include:

When cannabis is separately specified in the schedules, for example in schedule 4 and/or schedule 6; or In the case of processed hemp fibre containing 0.1% or less of THC and products manufactured from such fibre, provided that the product does not contain whole cannabis seeds and is in a form not suitable for ingestion, smoking or inhaling purposes; or Where the processed product made from cannabis seeds containing not more than 10mg per kg (0.001%) of THC and does not contain whole cannabis seeds.

This is a welcome addition to the information available until now, with the specific references to hemp fibre and cannabis seeds being addressed at last. Hemp fibre is a potentially huge source of income for many, with it being used for manufacturing of things such as pulp, paper, fabric and many other marketable products.