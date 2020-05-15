CARTOON: The Facemask Redemption

Recovery hopes do battle with revived trade war fears and bleak US economic data
Friday, May 15 2020
Public enterprises given until June 30 to come up with alternative plan after rejecting previous suggestions that involved eliminating jobs and winding down the airline
A free-market economy, social justice and respect for the rule of law will form the main pillars
Long4Life's Joffe predicts more pain for consumers and companies but says economic hardship is potentially a catalyst for policy reform
Another reduction by the Reserve Bank next week would make it the fourth consecutive cut this year
The group says it has a number of government contracts which should help offset risks posed by the pandemic
Rick Bright, who opposed use of chloroquine as Covid-19 cure, says window to improve US response to coronavirus pandemic is closing
The world No 1 golfer says he misses the ‘buzz’ of competition
Go to the dark side with Paris noir and Philip Roth’s alternative history of America
