Opinion

CARTOON: The Facemask Redemption

15 May 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Friday, May 15 2020
Friday, May 15 2020

EDITORIAL: Dysfunction is the reason for the release of prisoners

A stopgap measure cannot solve the fundamental problem of cramped and unsanitary correctional facilities
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Early release of prisoners is a symptom of a deeper malaise

A dysfunctional justice system and overcrowding were a problem long before the menace of Covid-19
National
3 days ago

Thousands of SA prisoners to be paroled to contain Covid-19

The step was taken due to a call from the UN to all countries to reduce prison populations so social-distancing and self-isolation can be maintained
National
6 days ago

More than 50 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in SA

The number of inmates to test positive for Covid-19 at East London prison has risen to 53
National
4 weeks ago

Correctional services to screen and test prison inmates

Department is taking steps to avert spread of Covid-19 in overcrowded jails
National
1 month ago
Thursday, May 14 2020
Thursday, May 14 2020

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Comair’s business rescue was right ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Why the government’s change of heart?
Opinion / Letters
3.
TONY LEON: Too many Covid-19 puzzlements an ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Government needs a clear and quick ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ZWELI MKHIZE: Why the Covid-19 lockdown was ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.