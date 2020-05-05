Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, Denis Goldberg

05 May 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, May 5 2020
Tuesday, May 5 2020

Denis Goldberg — the fixer of books, racquets and an unjust society

The anti-apartheid activist kept spirits up in prison — and knew how to work the system
National
1 day ago

Denis Goldberg a mensch who lived a remarkable life

Rivonia trialist who spent more than 20 years in jail returned from exile to become one of the ANC’s most impressive speakers
National
1 day ago

Struggle veteran Denis Goldberg has died

Denis Goldberg, an anti-apartheid veteran who served 22 years in prison, has died.
National
4 days ago

A true activist, Denis Goldberg epitomised what it means to be a servant of the people

The accused number three at the Rivonia Trial was in the struggle not for self-interest but to rid SA of the blight of apartheid
Opinion
4 days ago
Monday, May 4 2020
Monday, May 4 2020

