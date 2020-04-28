Opinion

CARTOON: Opening the lockdown door

28 April 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Lockdown to be eased from May 1, but slowly

Many restrictions to remain in place as SA moves from level five to level four
Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

Retail and wholesale stores to reopen, and government estimates 20% of employees in manufacturing will resume their duties
It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

The pandemic could set back efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment by many years, the president says
CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal

It will be difficult for the government to reverse the increases to social grants made over the next six months
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: re-opening SA’s economy

We focus on the continued effects of Covid-19 on the economy, restarting the SA economy and the government’s stimulus plan
