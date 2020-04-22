Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19’s seal of approval

22 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, April 22 2020

Emergency power plans ‘risk leaving out private procurement’

SOLA Group opposes granting of ministerial determination in submission to Nersa, saying it will hit economy
2 days ago

ANDILE NTINGI: State’s empowerment plan weighed down by corruption and politics

BEE has increased inequality and the government should rather create an enabling environment for businesses
3 weeks ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What lessons should we learn from the Covid-19 crisis?

After the health crisis forces in the government will be pulling in completely different directions
1 week ago

Mantashe twiddles thumbs while lockdown puts energy crisis on hold

Energy minister is unwilling or incapable of setting in motion green power proposals
2 days ago

Patel allows competition law exemptions to fight Covid-19

Move will allow private hospitals to work with each other and the state to make the best use of resources
1 month ago
Tuesday, April 21 2020
Tuesday, April 21 2020

