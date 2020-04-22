CARTOON: Covid-19’s seal of approval

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Wednesday, April 22 2020
Alexandra man’s relatives fear his death, allegedly at the hands of the SANDF, will not be properly investigated
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was 'right speech at the right time' and welcomes phased lifting of the lockdown
Exxaro says the power plants are still able to produce power and that Eskom’s force majeure notice does not apply
42% of formal sector businesses responding to a survey by Stats SA fear they do not have the financial resources to stay open through the crisis
As with Exxaro, the utility has invoked force majeure on its coal supply agreements with the junior miner
Measures sought to provide African countries with the necessary firepower to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
Fight dubbed "Thunder in Africa" goes to the little-known American challenger with a knockout victory
Addiction experts say there are intoxicating risks to having a full booze cabinet with nothing to do during lockdown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.