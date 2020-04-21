Covid-19 pandemic exposes Africa’s weak industrial base

The Covid-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most significant events, has resulted in cessation of economic activities that will lead to a significant decline in GDP, unprecedented social disruption and the loss of millions of jobs. According to African Development Bank estimates, the contraction of the region’s economies will cost Sub-Saharan Africa between $35bn and $100bn due to an output drop and a steep fall in commodity prices, especially the crash of oil prices.

More fundamentally, the pandemic has brutally exposed the hollowness of African economies on two fronts: the fragility and weakness of Africa’s health and pharmaceutical sectors and the lack of industrial capabilities. The two are complementary. This is because Africa is almost completely dependent on imports for the supply of medicines.

According to a 2019 McKinsey study, China and India supply 70% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s demand for medicine, worth $14bn. China and India’s markets are worth $120bn and $33bn respectively. Consider a hypothetical situation where both India and China are unable or unwilling to supply the African market; Africa surely faces a health hazard.

The root of Africa’s underdeveloped industrial and health sectors can be encapsulated in three ways. First, some African policymakers believe poor countries do not need to industrialise, but this does not fit the facts. The history of Western societies and contemporary lessons from East Asia run contrary to that stance.

Clearly, governments have an important role to play in the nature and direction of industrialisation. Progressive governments throughout history have understood that the faster the rate of growth in manufacturing, the faster the growth of GDP.

From the Economist magazine five years ago: “By making things and selling them to foreigners, China has transformed itself — and the world economy with it. In 1990 it produced less than 3% of global manufacturing output by value; its share now is nearly a quarter. China produces about 80% of the world’s air-conditioners, 70% of its mobile phones and 60% of its shoes. Today, China is the world’s leader in manufacturing and produces almost half of the world’s steel.” The keyword is “making”.