Opinion

BOSTON GLOBE

Donald Trump chose market over lives

Due to a leadership failure US is now the hub of a global pandemic

31 March 2020 - 17:23
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA/BLOOMBERG
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA/BLOOMBERG

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold,” wrote WB Yeats in 1919. A century later, it’s clear: the epicentre cannot hold. Catastrophic decisions in the White House have doomed the world’s richest country to a season of untold suffering.

The US, long a beacon of scientific progress and medical innovation with its world-class research institutions and hospitals, is now the hub of a global pandemic that has infected at least 745,000 people and already claimed more than 35,000 lives worldwide. Now that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US has surpassed that of any other nation, Americans are consigned for the coming weeks to watching the illness fell family members and friends, and to fearing for their own fate as they watch death tolls rise.

While the spread of the novel coronavirus has been aggressive globally, much of the profound impact it will have in the US was preventable. As the US public braces itself for the worst of this crisis, it’s worth remembering that the reach of the virus here is not attributable to an act of God or a foreign invasion, but a colossal failure of leadership.

The outbreak demanded a White House that could act swiftly and competently to protect public health, informed by science and guided by compassion and public service.  It begged for a president to deliver clear, consistent, scientifically sound messages on the state of the epidemic and its solutions, to reassure the public amid their fear, and to provide steady guidance to cities and states. And it demanded a leader who would put the country’s wellbeing first, above near-term stock market returns and his own re-election prospects, and who would work with other nations to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases globally.

The months the administration wasted with prevarication about the threat and its subsequent missteps will amount to exponentially more Covid-19 cases than were necessary. In other words, the US president has blood on his hands. /Boston, March 30

© Boston Globe

THE JAPAN TIMES: Postponing Olympics was right thing to do

There was no prospect that the coronavirus pandemic would subside by July
Opinion
1 day ago

Coronavirus aftermath to usher in new social contract

The relationships between government, business and society are being reshaped by their response to the health crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: A diseased health system

The pandemic will impose huge strains on the inefficient US healthcare system
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Virus adds another bump to car sector’s rocky road

The industry is already under pressure due to the shift away from petrol cars
Opinion
2 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Not-so-healthy internet research

Tracking the volumes of search terms do not give investors much of an edge
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon may have run out of chances
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Why the City of Cape Town wants ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Urgent plan is needed to cope with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Beware of the butterfly effect
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Which farmers will benefit from emergency aid, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Xi offers Trump help as US becomes new Covid-19 epicentre

World

Unemployment soars as US bears brunt of virus outbreak

World / Americas

PALESA MORUDU: Donald Trump’s plan is to sacrifice a fifth of Americans for the ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.