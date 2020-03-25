PALESA MORUDU: Donald Trump’s plan is to sacrifice a fifth of Americans for the markets
With the economy effectively shut down, the president is more concerned about his chances for re-election than the US people
25 March 2020 - 14:45
A classic Donald Trump tweet, at once fallacious and insidious, emerged on Sunday. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we go.” This set in motion excited chatter among the US president’s loyalists about a “choice” between public health and opening up the economy.
The White House released its coronavirus game plan on March 16, so Thursday is day 10 of Trump’s “15 days to slow the pandemic”. More than 150-million people in the US are now under “shelter-in-place” orders or various states of lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now