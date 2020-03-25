Opinion PALESA MORUDU: Donald Trump’s plan is to sacrifice a fifth of Americans for the markets With the economy effectively shut down, the president is more concerned about his chances for re-election than the US people BL PREMIUM

A classic Donald Trump tweet, at once fallacious and insidious, emerged on Sunday. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we go.” This set in motion excited chatter among the US president’s loyalists about a “choice” between public health and opening up the economy.

The White House released its coronavirus game plan on March 16, so Thursday is day 10 of Trump’s “15 days to slow the pandemic”. More than 150-million people in the US are now under “shelter-in-place” orders or various states of lockdown.