Opinion BUSI MAVUSO: Moody’s downgrade or not, SA must press on with structural reform Countries with certainty in policymaking will be the first to attract investment capital in post-coronavirus world BL PREMIUM

Of all the cracks in the dam wall that the government has tried to plug over the past two years of the “new dawn”, there’s one that has proven near impossible to fill: the threat that our sovereign debt is set to fall into full-blown junk status.

For more than five years, as our finances have deteriorated thanks to an underperforming economy and a corrupted revenue collector, we’ve faced this day of reckoning.