Business Growth outlook slumps to negative territory Concerns over plunging growth are compounded by a potential credit rating downgrade

As the spread of the coronavirus curbs global travel and trade, there is little doubt SA will remain in recession this year.

The government spent the past week ramping up measures to contain the virus, planning to help distressed businesses and ensuring financial stability. Economists and the Reserve Bank cut the growth outlook to negative territory for the year.