Current account deficit shrinks to nine-year low

SA’s current account deficit shrank sharply in the fourth quarter, largely due to lower imports, underscoring the weakness in an economy that slipped into recession in the closing months of 2019.

Though the decline to a nine-year low on a quarterly basis underscored the poor shape of SA’s economy, the outcome leaves SA “less vulnerable” to changes in foreign investor sentiment at a difficult time for the country, said Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

As a ratio of GDP the current account deficit narrowed to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 3.7%, data from the SA Reserve Bank showed on Thursday. On an annual basis, the ratio narrowed to 3% in 2019 from 3.5% in 2018.

The current account is a measure of SA’s trade in goods and services with the rest of the world. SA relies on foreign inflows from the rest of the globe to finance the deficit.

The narrowing of the deficit is helpful at this stage as it suggests the country is less vulnerable to changes in foreign investor sentiment, said Lings. Heightened worry over the spread of the coronavirus, SA’s vulnerability to a credit ratings downgrade to junk status by Moody’s Investors Service and weak economic growth “can create a headache at exactly the wrong time”, he told Business Day.

A deficit at these levels “takes away some of that vulnerability”, he said.