Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s fiscal stimulus package and Moody’s action to take centre stage Tito Mboweni has pledged that funds will be sourced from the disaster management fund and changes to government spending BL PREMIUM

All eyes this week will be on the ratings review by Moody’s Investors Service scheduled for Friday, but the content of the government’s fiscal stimulus package to soften the effect of the coronavirus outbreak is even more eagerly anticipated.

To ensure the economy doesn’t slide into a “prolonged recession”, finance minister Tito Mboweni has pledged that funds will be sourced from the disaster management fund and freed up by reprioritising existing government spending.