ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s fiscal stimulus package and Moody’s action to take centre stage
Tito Mboweni has pledged that funds will be sourced from the disaster management fund and changes to government spending
22 March 2020 - 16:32
All eyes this week will be on the ratings review by Moody’s Investors Service scheduled for Friday, but the content of the government’s fiscal stimulus package to soften the effect of the coronavirus outbreak is even more eagerly anticipated.
To ensure the economy doesn’t slide into a “prolonged recession”, finance minister Tito Mboweni has pledged that funds will be sourced from the disaster management fund and freed up by reprioritising existing government spending.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now