Editing Allowed
WATCH: How government is dealing with coronavirus
Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
12 March 2020 - 10:42
The team discusses how the coronavirus is likely to affect the economy, and what the government needs to do to cushion the blow.
The panel also weighs in on the latest court judgment regarding public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.