Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How government is dealing with coronavirus

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

12 March 2020 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Tshepo Mabasa sells hand sanitisers for R20 in Johannesburg on March 11 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19. Picture: AFP/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Tshepo Mabasa sells hand sanitisers for R20 in Johannesburg on March 11 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19. Picture: AFP/GUILLEM SARTORIO

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses how the coronavirus is likely to affect the economy, and what the government needs to do to cushion the blow.

The panel also weighs in on the latest court judgment regarding public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Behind the worldwide coronavirus fallout

From sanitisers made at home or in prisons, to devastating drops in car sales and travel numbers as well as supply-chain disruptions, the knock-on ...
Features
8 hours ago

Coronavirus: The problem with the messaging

While some companies clearly get the importance of acting proactively to address the risk of the coronavirus for staff and customers, others seem to ...
Features
8 hours ago

How your pension, your business and SA’s economy are being infected by Covid-19

Global growth is taking an almighty hit from the coronavirus outbreak, as stock markets crash. SA, with its weak fundamentals and lack of policy ...
Features
8 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Another nail in Mkhwebane’s coffin

She now faces a stark risk — each judgment against her (and there are already many) further confirms that she is pursuing a nefarious agenda, and ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Expect shameless Busisiwe Mkhwebane to blunder on

Litigious public protector likely to appeal against scathing judgment involving donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign
Opinion
7 hours ago

A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the ruling this week, in which a full bench of the high court overturned the report, by bumbling public ...
News & Fox
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Expect shameless Busisiwe Mkhwebane to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Include. More. People. In. ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Business rescue is unlikely to cure SAA of its ...
Opinion
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fee-hungry investment ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.