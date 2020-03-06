CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly kiss

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Amendments to Competition Act should help temper the big players' tendency to undercut small players
Health minister says SA has only one case so far ; rand drops to its biggest loss in more than four months
The party’s draft policy on economic redress will satisfy liberals but not black voters who demand race redress
Such lending, as offered by Capitec, creates millions of borrowers trapped into very expensive loans, writes Shane Watkins
Plan to rejuvenate Game and its other divisions might not hold up against competition from those such as Takealot
Ceasefire in northern Syria takes effect from midnight on Friday
The Cape Town race is always about more than cycling, and this year the Atlas Foundation for the poor has my vote
Tienie Pritchard has been challenging the puritanical distaste for nudity since the 1970s
