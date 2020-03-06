Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly kiss

06 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Zweli Mkhize appeals for calm as SA reports first coronavirus case

Health minister says SA has only one case so far ; rand drops to its biggest loss in more than four months
Coronavirus will go global, health minister Zweli Mkhize tells MPs

Mkhize assures that the public sector is ready to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak, saying 13 public hospitals have been designated for isolating and ...
Why SA can’t cope with coronavirus

Authorities are ready for the inevitable first case reaching SA, but a large outbreak will overwhelm ‘any health system in the world’
Covid-19 batters De Beers’ diamond sales

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China puts the brakes on rough diamond sales at the world’s largest producer by value
TOM EATON: It takes little for fear to blossom into violence

The state must prepare for the coronavirus infected to become targets of stigma, abuse and possibly bloodshed
