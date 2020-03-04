How to cash in on private equity’s untapped potential

SA has notably one of the largest economies in Africa and is therefore a mine of investment opportunities. However, the recent underperformance of the economy has undermined its financial potential for economic growth.

Furthermore, in light of the recent World Bank report that forecast no more than 1% annual growth for the SA economy, investing prospects look less than impressive. Despite this, the SA private equity sector provides high growth opportunities for investors.

The private equity market has proven in the past few years to be a good hedge against the listed SA market, as well as a good entry point to access the growth market. The SA private equity market has outperformed the listed market consecutively between the first quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2019.

The SA private equity market dominates in Africa. In 2019 it was reported that SA closed the largest share of private equity deals on the continent. Based on historical data, the SA private equity market shows prospects for continuous growth. There are three main investment vehicles that can be used to provide investors with exposure to the SA private equity market.

In 2017 there was a strong inclination towards listing permanent capital vehicles. A permanent capital vehicle is an instrument that is used to list funds on a public securities exchange, such as the JSE. An investment in a listed permanent capital vehicle is comparable to purchasing and investing in shares in a listed company. Therefore, the return on the investment will be subject to the performance of the permanent capital vehicle. A popular listed permanent capital vehicle is Ethos Capital, which is the largest private equity firm in sub-Saharan Africa.

Section 12J vehicles were introduced in 2009 with the objective of using a tax to incentivise investors to finance venture capital in SA. Venture capital is a subset of the private equity sector. What characterises venture capital from other categories of private equity is that it is specifically intended to finance small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.

Section 12J venture capital companies (VCCs) operate under restricted restraints because they are heavily regulated. For example, the amount of capital that can be invested in a section 12J VCC is capped. These compliance burdens have contributed to there being a limited rollout of section 12J vehicles. However, when compliance is attained under section 12J, there is a substantial tax benefit.

The benefit for investors with regard to a section 12J investment is the tax deduction that becomes redeemable. The investor is able to claim a return on their full investment and a tax deduction on the amount invested. This translates to an investor being able to receive a return of 100% of their investment but only having exposure on 55% of their original investment amount.

Another option for an investor who is not interested in investing in existing funds through a section 12J vehicle or in a listed permanent capital vehicle is directly investing in private companies. This can be achieved by investors setting up their own respective funds that invest in private companies or using platforms such as Uprise Africa to directly invest in private companies.

Uprise Africa is an example of a well-regulated platform that allows investors to invest directly in private companies in exchange for equity in the business. The platform is still scaling its operations but has some noteworthy strategic partners, such as the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association. Outside the parameters of a well-regulated platform such as Uprise Africa, investors are more vulnerable to the risks of nonregulation or, more so, limited regulation in the private equity market.

In comparison to the more traditional investment vehicles on the market, private equity is considered to be a high-risk investment option, particularly because private equity vehicles in their raw form are not subject to regulatory requirements. On that note, the private equity vehicles mentioned above are better positioned to mitigate the risks that arise from the regulatory gaps in the private equity market as they are subject directly or indirectly to regulatory bodies or laws.

As the SA private equity market continues to grow and proves to be lucrative, it can be expected that we will continue to see developments in investment instruments that broaden access to invest directly or indirectly in the private equity market. The above-mentioned are currently the most prominent investment instruments offered to the public and serve as effective vehicles to gain exposure to SA’s private equity market.

• Gwata is founder of Kukura Capital.