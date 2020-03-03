Insourcing to competent officials, not wage cuts, is cure for state’s ills

When the private sector covers all the functions hitherto performed by the bureaucracy, albeit at a higher price, where does that leave the government? It leaves it largely not doing the work of the government. It pays other people a premium to do it instead: in 2012/2013 procurement consumed 42% (R372.9bn) of national, provincial and local government expenditure (excluding state-owned enterprises). It had grown by 10% annually over the previous four years.

This reduces many government employees to contract managers. For a bureaucrat, managing an important consulting contract is often difficult, risky and thankless. Difficult because to do it properly you have to be nearly as skilled and knowledgeable as the consultant, to make sure they’re doing a good job. And you have to constantly keep profit-conscious providers from cutting corners.

It’s risky because you’re responsible for the administration of what might be a large amount of public money, and you’re liable for non-delivery and any potential malfeasance in the contract administration, in a way that wouldn’t be the same if you were just doing the work yourself.

And it is thankless because despite demanding the skills and intellect to closely manage the process you don’t get to do the work yourself — for someone who went into government because they’re interested in policy, or implementation, this can be incredibly frustrating. As I was told when I was young, ambitious, and looking to join the public service: all the interesting work goes to consultants anyway, so why become a public servant?

This creates a situation in which skills, commitment and passion — all essential components of a good bureaucracy — are drained out of the public service and into the consultancies, where they are sold back to the government at a higher price. The higher prices these skills command — and the dependency of many consultancies, large and small, on government work — make securing government contracts imperative for many of these firms. It is therefore no surprise that so many of the largest public sector consultancies have been implicated in state capture.

Great contradiction

In the half-century of apartheid the imperatives of the state were supporting a small set of monopolistic companies and their owners, and maintaining the living standards of working-class Afrikaners. The postapartheid state’s vision has been clear, but it has also had an explicit mission of channelling state resources into the private sector, on (at best) misguided principles of efficiency and equity.

Corruption is therefore a procedural, not a substantive, aberration. This is the great contradiction of the anticorruption agenda. The taps of public money can’t be turned off — even when the state could conceivably spend the money better internally.

If the finance minister really wanted to save money while pursuing growth and development, public sector wages is the last place he should be cutting. He should lead a campaign to insource all the functions of the state that used to be core to its business — from writing policy documents to fixing potholes — and aggressively hire good people to do the work.

This might increase the public wage bill but would nonetheless save the government money. And it would start the long, slow, but essential work of rebuilding state capacity.

• Harber, a political economist, is a researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. He writes in his personal capacity.