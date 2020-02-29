Informal workers are sometimes tantamount to bonded labour

Small, informal retailers are a ubiquitous feature of any developing country’s urban landscape. Known as spaza shops in SA, they are an important, even vital, component in the townships. Numbering more than 100,000 across the nation, they make critical contributions to local food security, self-employment and community cohesion.

In the past decade, the sector has undergone extensive change. A new class of traders has emerged. They have often — but not always — been foreign. For this reason, this changing character of SA’s spaza sector has become associated with chauvinistic and xenophobic portrayals of immigrant shopkeepers.

On the one hand, angry locals, often egged on by opportunist politicians, have accused foreign traders of destroying SA livelihoods. On the other hand, those questioning this xenophobia have tended to argue that the new class of traders simply represent “better entrepreneurs” who are outcompeting less dynamic traders.

But much more is going on than simply the replacement of locals by foreigners. Rather, the structure of the spaza sector itself is changing.

To get to the bottom of changes taking place the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation and the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) conducted business censuses and interviews with 1,100 township grocery retailers across all nine provinces.

What we found should give politicians and policymakers pause for thought. Our findings suggest that SA’s rule of law is in danger of becoming a casualty in an industry that has rapidly adapted to compete and survive.