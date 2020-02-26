Tito Mboweni cannot afford to be ambivalent

What are the options open to finance minister Tito Mboweni, when he delivers the budget speech on Wednesday?

The minister will have to reintroduce the expenditure ceiling and peg the budget deficit at 6% over the medium term and maintain the total debt at no more than 70% of GDP. Any deviation, however marginal, will be seen by the gallery as credit negative.

He will have to bring to effect inclusive growth by a combination of tax expenditures, incentives and concession. He has to demonstrate a shift from consumption expenditure towards investment and hope to shift the dial of Investment as a percentage of GDP significantly.

Anything significantly higher than paltry capital formation as a percentage of GDP will do very little to placate parliament's gallery, unless the projections show significantly higher rate of growth than the paltry 8%, and at least 20% as a percentage of GDP.

The reimagining of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the renewed focus of infrastructure and the operationalisation of wealth funds will be some of those measures that Mboweni will be expected take.