Economy BUDGET ANALYSIS: Tito Mboweni’s tight spot — will it be wage savings or a VAT hike? BL PREMIUM

Taxing independent churches and calling for a referendum to let the public decide on whether our perennially cash-strapped state-owned companies should be bailed out.

Judging by the ideas posted on his Twitter feed, one could hardly be blamed for saying finance minister Tito Mboweni is willing to try just about anything to balance the government’s books ahead of the budget next week.