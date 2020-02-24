EBRAHIM FAKIR: The ‘five Ds’ of the EFF strategy, and ‘democracy’ isn’t one of them

Predictably, just as the EFF wanted, it has received inordinate attention for its spectacularly shocking, but essentially silly, antics at the 2020 opening of parliament and state of the nation address (Sona). Conscious that the focus of this article gives undue attention to the EFF, it is nevertheless worth risking the attention to fully expose the futility and danger inherent in this kind of politics.

A few days before the opening of parliament the EFF signalled its intention to disrupt proceedings, ostensibly to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa remove Pravin Gordhan from the cabinet — the same Gordhan they wished to disrupt the 2017 Sona for, to protect him from Jacob Zuma.

2020's Sona was eventually disrupted instead because of the presence of FW de Klerk, the last remaining apartheid president but also its reformer. During the week preceding the Sona, De Klerk gave an interview in which he said that he did not believe apartheid was a crime against humanity. It bears mentioning that this view is De Klerk’s standard stock in trade. This was viewed as a tactical blindsiding of the ANC by the EFF.

The EFF’s Sona disruption was consequently (mis)writ large as a tactical victory, in which the EFF exposed the ANC by forcing it into a moral quandary — to defend De Klerk's presence, especially after he had rehearsed his tired trick of disputing that apartheid was a crime against humanity. After a predictable weekend brouhaha, four days later De Klerk and his foundation retracted their statements and apologised.