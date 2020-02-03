CARTOON: SAA’s national carriers

Deon Gouws of Credo says markets tend to overreact, even though outbreaks of deadly viruses are usually contained
Country is split between those who view a break with Europe as liberation and those who see it as betrayal
President issues proclamation for SIU probe into project on which government spent R4.3bn
The DA may not have the numbers to elect his successor
Important revenue sources underperform while spending grows, suggesting the state is not managing to control its costs, say economists
New model line to replace Corolla at Prospecton plant, and 1,500 jobs to be created
PBOC to supply money on Monday to ensure liquidity and stability when financial markets re-open following the Lunar New Year holiday
Fiji win first World Sevens Series title in Sydney
Yuan Yang charts the effect of the coronavirus on New Year gatherings
