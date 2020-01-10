CARTOON: Hot-headed Trump

Metal is set for worst week in five as investors return to riskier bets
Load-shedding has returned to ruin any hope that SA might find a way out of its economic problems
Power utility, industries and experts put their heads together to find the most effective plan
Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request to hold a council meeting that could result in the DA losing power
Seventy Five on Maude has terminated Aveng’s contract for the construction of what will be Africa’s tallest building
Growth expectations get slashed, amid power cuts, dismal confidence levels and weak manufacturing data
The developments in corporate SA that will make headlines in the coming year
Canada claims a Russian-made Tor-M1 missile hit a Ukrainian plane in Tehran on Wednesday
South African believes the trophy is within his reach, and is aware of the stir this would cause
After decades of immunity from interference, a clampdown on this lucrative industry could soon follow
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.