CARTOON: Hot-headed Trump

10 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, January 10 2020

Trump backs away from precipice of war with Iran

The US president says Iran is standing down and reports no deaths in missile strikes on Iraq bases
1 day ago

Host of international airlines avoid Iran and Iraq airspace

From giants such as Lufthansa to budget operators such as Flydubai, flights are taking alternative routes amid US and Iran tensions
1 day ago

WATCH: How the oil market reacted to US-Iran tension

David Elmes from the Warwick Business School talks to Business Day TV about the tension in the Middle East
22 hours ago

Iran threatens to unleash ‘historic nightmare’ on US

Qassem Soleimani was a national hero in Iran, which says the US will suffer the consequences for his killing, and roiling international markets
2 days ago

Have Iran’s ‘compensatory’ strikes now settled the score?

It is hard not to notice that all sides are wanting to quickly move on
1 day ago
Thursday, January 9 2020

